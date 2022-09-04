Meet Kass, the new 'VP of Happiness' at Roncalli High School

"Kass has been a true testament to how animals, especially dogs, can positively improve our mental health," his handler Lisa Beckwith said.

INDIANAPOLIS — Roncalli High School is treating its students with a particularly good boy who has worked exceptionally hard to be named the school's first facility dog.

That good boy goes by many names. His given name is Kass, but Roncalli said you can call him the "vice president of happiness," too.

The 2-year-old black lab from the Indiana Canine Assistance Network had to complete extensive training to earn the certification of facility dog, including a temperament test, formal obedience and service work, and multiple public access tests.

Facility dogs are similar to therapy dogs, but unlike therapy dogs who only work a few hours here or there, facility dogs generally work full time at the facility where they're assigned.

Kass had his first day of school and "work" in August. Since then he's really flourished in his role as VP of happiness.

“Already in his short time at Roncalli, Kass has made such an impact on our day-to-day operations," said Lisa Beckwith, the director of guidance and school counselor.

Kass spends most of his school day with Beckwith, who said Kass' presence has brought an abundance of light to the school.

"Students love seeing Kass in the halls, lunchroom and classrooms," she said. "It's been remarkable to see students' faces turn to bright smiles as soon as they see him each day."

Every day he attends class with the Life Academy students, listening while they read to him or working with them while they practice life skills.

He also occasionally works with the other school counselors, social workers and STARS teachers.

"Kass has been a true testament to how animals, especially dogs, can positively improve our mental health," Beckwith said.

And when the day is done he returns home with Beckwith to be a regular 2-year-old pup and hang out with his dog brother, Cypher.