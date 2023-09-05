'I just love delivering babies': Meet Ascension St. Vincent's only male labor and delivery nurse

Jacob Eddington grew up in Greenfield, Indiana. At just 22 years old, he is already in his second year as a nurse at Ascension.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you know a nurse, show them a little extra love this week.

May 6 through May 12 is National Nurses Week. It is a chance to celebrate and thank frontline workers.

One nurse at Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis hopes his story will inspire others to consider a career in nursing.

Jacob Eddington grew up in Greenfield, Indiana. At just 22 years old, he is already in his second year as a nurse at Ascension. He is not just any nurse, however.

"I am the only boy," said Eddington. "I am the only boy they have ever hired to labor and delivery."

Eddington works alongside about 90 other nurses on the second floor of the Ascension St. Vincent Women's Hospital.

Despite being the only male nurse and the youngest on the floor, Eddington's coworkers say he is making quite an impact.

"He is adored," said Kari Jones, who is a nurse manager. "He is appreciated. He is well-respected, and that happened quickly for him."

In his two years at Ascension, Eddington has already been nominated for five DAISY Awards, which recognize extraordinary nurses.

In fact, some of Eddington's coworkers have requested him to delivery their own babies.

Registered Nurse Audrianna De Leon trained Eddington just months before he helped deliver her baby girl, Sofia.

"He took care of me," De Leon said. "He stayed late for me, went home, and came in the next day when he wasn't scheduled to deliver my baby. He is so good, and he embodies everything a labor and delivery nurse is."

Eddington recognizes the significance of being the only male nurse on the unit and says he is often mistaken for the doctor.

"I think some women are going to have some reservations about having a male nurse because they are like, 'What can he know about labor and delivery?'" Eddington said. "I think when you show compassionate care and try to bond with your patient, they learn to trust you and trust your opinions about things, too."

The nurses at Ascension say "trust" is what it's all about.

"You have to build a lot of trust in labor and delivery," Eddington said, "because you are seeing moms at the most vulnerable moment in their lives. They have to just trust you."

"It transcends gender," Jones said, "because he is able to form a connection, and they trust him, and they rely on him, and he is just able to form that connection."

As a male nurse, Eddington represents a small number of overall nurses.

According to the Indiana Center for Nursing, the number of male nurses has tripled since 1970.

"We're starting to see more and more males," said Jones, "which is awesome."

Despite that, men only make up about 10% of all nurses.

"I just think that we are breaking stereotypes," said Eddington, "and more men are going into these female-traditional roles."

Plus, Jones says men can provide a different perspective to labor and delivery.

"We really just work together," said Jones, "and are constantly looking to improve what we do here."

"Obviously, I don't know exactly what you're going through," said Eddington, "because I am not a woman. I've never been pregnant. I can never be pregnant, but I am here to support you and your decisions and everything."

As a self-proclaimed adrenaline junkie, Eddington says his favorite part of the job is bonding with moms.

"You are seeing these people go through this amazing moment in their lives," said Eddington, "and I think that's what's keeping me coming back every day."

The mothers on Eddington's unit hope he is there to stay.

"I hope he never leaves labor and delivery," said De Leon.

"I just love delivering babies," said Eddington.

Currently in Indiana, there are thousands of open nursing jobs. De Leon says even Ascension St. Vincent also needs more nurses.

"So many more," said De Leon. "So many more nurses. So many more people that care and can come in and do this hard work. There's not enough of us."

Jones says the Level IV perinatal center is a high-energy environment, but the staff is what keeps the unit running.

"We have a diverse staff," said Jones. "There is a high learning curve to work on this unit. It's fast-paced, and we have excellent, excellent teamwork."