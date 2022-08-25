x
Police: McCordsville woman dead after car-bicycle collision

Police said 19-year-old Haylee Scott died after the 9 p.m. crash on County Road 800 North near Mount Comfort Road.
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating a car-bicycle collision that killed a McCordsville woman Wednesday evening.

A McCordsville Police Department spokesperson said Scott was riding a bicycle, going east on 800 North, when she was struck by a car that was also going east.

Scott was taken to an Indianapolis hospital but died a short time later.

The driver of the car was given a chemical test after the crash, a requirement after a traffic accident involving a fatality. Police said the driver is fully cooperating with the investigation.

No one else was injured.

The investigation by McCordsville Police is ongoing. They are being assisted by the county's Fatal Accident Crash Team.

