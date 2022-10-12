Woman taken to hospital after Hancock County crash involving train and car

Deputies said the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 67 and North 400 West, near McCordsville.

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Hancock County sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash Wednesday morning involving a train and a car.

Deputies said the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 67 and North 400 West, near McCordsville.

According to a preliminary investigation, a woman was driving south on North 400 West to take two kids to school when the car got stuck on the train tracks.

Deputies said the woman was taken to a hospital, but her condition is not known at this time. Both kids were checked out at the scene and are said to be OK.