McCordsville offering 24/7 fire, EMS protection for 1st time

Volunteers have provided fire and EMS services for McCordsville since 1952.

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — For the first time in history, McCordsville will have 24-hour fire and EMS coverage. The McCordsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to emergencies in the community since 1952. As volunteers, coverage was not always available on a 24-hour basis.

The formation of Vernon Township Fire Department in 2019 consolidated resources of the Fortville Volunteer Fire Department and McCordsville Volunteer Fire Department to provide fire and EMS services.

"In the summer of 2020, the Vernon Township Fire Territory was formed, and the fire levy was raised for the specific purpose of increasing on-station staffing in both Fortville and McCordsville," said trustee Florence May. "With the receipt of the new 2021 Fire Territory funds, we are pleased to announce the 24/7 scheduling of VTFD Firefighter/EMTs in McCordsville," May added.

Three firefighters will now live in temporary housing in McCordsville to provide full time emergency response coverage.