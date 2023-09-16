Mayor Joe Hogsett's wife files for divorce

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and his wife Stephanie are ending their marriage.
In a statement given to 13News, the city's mayor confirmed that the couple are beginning divorce proceedings.
The statement read:
“After many years of partnership, Steph and I have begun the process of divorce. Like so many families in Indianapolis, the last few years have been trying in ways that neither of us could have imagined, and the demands of life in public service have been felt not only by Steph and me, but by every member of our family. Our focus will remain on supporting our three children, and for their sake we would simply request privacy and respect during these extraordinarily difficult times.”
According to public court records, the petition was filed Sept. 8. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19 at 3 p.m.
Hogsett is currently seeking a third term as mayor of Indianapolis.