Mayor Hogsett selects 'Vacant to Vibrant' award recipients

The proposals will receive portions of the total $5.86 million to create affordable housing options throughout Indianapolis and Marion County.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced July 26 that the "Vacant to Vibrant" program has selected 10 proposals to be awarded $5.86 million.

The program was introduced earlier this year as an initiative to transform vacant houses in Indianapolis into affordable living spaces for Indianapolis residents. The program intends to create rental, rent-to-own, and homeownership properties to fight the ongoing housing crisis.

“At a time when housing availability is limited across Indianapolis neighborhoods, our comprehensive strategy is to leverage every tool and resource to create more pathways for residents to access quality affordable housing," Hogsett said. "Vacant to Vibrant streamlines the development process by directly pairing property sales with local and federal funding."

Here are the proposals and the award money that has been allotted to them: