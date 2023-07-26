Mayor Hogsett selects 'Vacant to Vibrant' award recipients

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced July 26 that the "Vacant to Vibrant" program has selected 10 proposals to be awarded $5.86 million.
The program was introduced earlier this year as an initiative to transform vacant houses in Indianapolis into affordable living spaces for Indianapolis residents. The program intends to create rental, rent-to-own, and homeownership properties to fight the ongoing housing crisis.
“At a time when housing availability is limited across Indianapolis neighborhoods, our comprehensive strategy is to leverage every tool and resource to create more pathways for residents to access quality affordable housing," Hogsett said. "Vacant to Vibrant streamlines the development process by directly pairing property sales with local and federal funding."
Here are the proposals and the award money that has been allotted to them:
- Englewood Community Development Corporation — Awarded $1,073,227 to Temple Avenue Townhomes and Exodus Refugee Affordable Housing to create 10 affordable units with four being renovated and six transformed into modular townhomes.
- Flanner House — Awarded $600,000 to the Flanner House homeownership project to develop six new modular units in the 46208 area code (Butler-Tarkington/Rocky Ripple/Crown Hill).
- Martindale Brightwood CDC — Awarded $937,113 to the Ralston Hill Phase One project to develop eight new townhomes.
- Awarded $300,000 to construct two homeownership properties at 1967 Hovey & 1613 E. 20th Street.
- Southeast Neighborhood Development — Awarded $953,616 in ARPA funds for six affordable housing units. Four will be rental townhome units in the Old Southside Neighborhood and two will be homeownership properties in the Twin Aire Great Places neighborhoods.
- Westside Community Development Corporation — Awarded $300,000 to the Near West Horizon Project to build two affordable housing properties on the near westside.
- Edna Martin Christian Center — Awarded $263,590 to update three properties into affordable homeownership opportunities.
- Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership — Awarded $282,086 to the Bungalow Pilot program for the rehabilitation of two units for affordable homeownership. This project will focus on updating traditional bungalow homes.
- INHP — Awarded $663,678 to build six rent-to-own properties across Marion County.
- Intend Indiana — Awarded $488,000 to Affordable HomeMatters to build four new affordable homes in the Riverside Neighborhood.