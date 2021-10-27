Indianapolis rental assistance program now accepting applications for up to 1 year

The IndyRent program began in July 2020 and has distributed $70.7 million to more than 300,000 qualified households.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the IndyRent program is accepting applications for up to one year. Residents were previously allowed three months of assistance.

The expansion was made possible through a $91 million rental assistance allocation from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority and was approved unanimously by the City-County Council in September.

"We're proud to continue to extend a lifeline to residents still feeling the economic impact of the pandemic," Hogsett said in a news release. "This extension provides an opportunity to families across Indianapolis to regain economic stability and more equitably experience prosperity."

The IndyRent program began in July 2020 and has distributed $70.7 million to more than 300,000 qualified households.

Marion County households that are at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI), have experienced a reduction in earned income due to COVID-19, and are at risk of housing instability are eligible to apply for rental assistance.

Previous recipients of rental assistance are being contacted regarding the opportunity to access additional funds for up to one year.

Click here for more information on the program.