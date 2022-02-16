Horizon House eyes plan to help dozens of families find homes

Horizon House has helped 160 families find a place to call home over the past three years.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett stopped by Horizon House Wednesday to share the progress they've made helping families find permanent homes.

The city helped Horizon House through the Housing to Recovery Fund. With that money, Horizon House has helped 160 families find a place to call home over the past three years.

"We have adopted the housing first model and we believe that's what has enabled us to have such great success. Not only are our neighbors still stably housed, but some of them are really thriving," said Horizon House Executive Director Teresa Wessel.