Mayor Hogsett announces $16.5 million investment in city park playgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced on Thursday a $16.5 million investment in city park playgrounds.
Indy Parks will use funding from the American Rescue Plan to give makeovers to playgrounds and hard courts at several parks throughout the city.
Renovations for each new playground could cost between $500,000 and $800,000, while hard courts used for sports and other activities could cost between $11,000 and $85,000.
At least 27 parks will benefit from the improvements.
"Too many of our playgrounds, basketball courts, and tennis courts are underfunded and in need of repair," Hogsett said. "With the American Rescue Plan funding unanimously passed by the City-County Council, we can bring them up to date and looking better than ever."
These are the playgrounds and courts that will benefit from the improvements:
- Bluff Park
- Bowman Park
- Brookside Memorial Grove
- Brookside Park
- Centennial & Groff Park
- Christina Oaks Park
- Clayton & LaSalle Park
- Denver Park
- Forest Manor Park
- Frank Young Park
- Gateway West Park
- Gustafson Park
- John Ed Park
- Lentz Park
- McCarty Triangle Park
- Municipal Gardens
- Orange Park
- Oscar Charleston Park
- Porter Park
- Pride Park
- Ringgold Park
- Ross Claypool Park
- Sexson Park
- Stacy Park
- Washington Park
- Watkins Park
- Willard Park
Indy Parks will use remaining funds from the American Rescue Plan to expand Wi-Fi capabilities in parks.