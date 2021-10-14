Mayor Hogsett announces $16.5 million investment in city park playgrounds

More than two dozen parks will benefit from American Rescue Plan funding.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced on Thursday a $16.5 million investment in city park playgrounds.

Indy Parks will use funding from the American Rescue Plan to give makeovers to playgrounds and hard courts at several parks throughout the city.

Renovations for each new playground could cost between $500,000 and $800,000, while hard courts used for sports and other activities could cost between $11,000 and $85,000.

At least 27 parks will benefit from the improvements.

"Too many of our playgrounds, basketball courts, and tennis courts are underfunded and in need of repair," Hogsett said. "With the American Rescue Plan funding unanimously passed by the City-County Council, we can bring them up to date and looking better than ever."

These are the playgrounds and courts that will benefit from the improvements:

Bluff Park

Bowman Park

Brookside Memorial Grove

Brookside Park

Centennial & Groff Park

Christina Oaks Park

Clayton & LaSalle Park

Denver Park

Forest Manor Park

Frank Young Park

Gateway West Park

Gustafson Park

John Ed Park

Lentz Park

McCarty Triangle Park

Municipal Gardens

Orange Park

Oscar Charleston Park

Porter Park

Pride Park

Ringgold Park

Ross Claypool Park

Sexson Park

Stacy Park

Washington Park

Watkins Park

Willard Park