Brainard reflects on the past, present and future of the city of Carmel

James Brainard has led exponential growth in his 27 years as Carmel's mayor.

Example video title will go here for this video

CARMEL, Ind. — As Mayor James Brainard stands behind his desk in his office at Carmel City Hall, he glances at a live camera showing the beginning phase of construction for this winter's ice rink at Carter Green.

"So, we have an energy center we built when we built the Palladium that serves five buildings and the ice rink, so you didn't get sound and vibration in the concert hall," said Brainard.

Brainard, 68, is one of the longest-serving mayors in Indiana.

"I became mayor when I was 42 years old," said Brainard.

That was 27 years ago. It was January 1, 1996 when he took office.

"It's been a tremendous honor to have the people of Carmel choose me seven separate times and a responsibility, too, because this is a quickly growing city and it's a place where people have chosen to spend their lives and invest in homes and raise their children. It's important to the people who have made those decisions that it be a successful, beautiful place," said Brainard.

Brainard is not seeking re-election.

In his final term, he reflects on what was.

"We figured out how to take a string of really nice neighborhoods and build a city out of it and build a downtown. Carmel didn't really have a downtown 27 years ago," said Brainard.

Brainard admits there were legal and financial hurdles to build a downtown.

"The lenders were skeptical it would work, and the builders would come in and get all excited about something we suggested. We would work with them and do it. A few weeks later, they would come back and their head down and (say), 'I can't do it,'" said Brainard.

Brainard said lenders eventually came around after he explained about Carmel's public and private partnerships.

Brainard highlighted projects like the Palladium, a 1,600-seat concert hall, Midtown Plaza and the Monon Trail.

"There were some people who were just opposed to the trail having people in their backyard. There was a lot of fear of the unknown," said Brainard. "We had to take quite a few cases in the court system to acquire that land. That was a challenge, but we knew that was critical in building the downtown."

The many projects came with a price.

"Yes, Carmel does have a lot of debt. We also have a lot of revenue to pay that debt. It's all scheduled to be paid off on a regular basis," said Brainard.

Brainard also addressed diversity.

"It's also important I think, that the city be welcoming to everybody regardless of background, race, religion and that's sometimes overlooked as a city, but if we're going to be able to attract the best and brightest to Carmel, Indiana, we need to send a message that it's a welcoming place," said Brainard.

He wants Carmel to continue becoming a more inclusive city. A city, he said, he's worked hard to create.

"We have accomplished almost everything we initially ... even more than we initially set out to do," said Brainard.

Brainard had these words for whomever his successor may be.

"Think big. Be inclusive. Listen to people really carefully. Doesn't mean you have to agree with everybody, and you won't. It's a city of 100,000 people. There's lots of different opinion. But listen," said Brainard.