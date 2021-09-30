Mayor Hogsett visits urban farm addressing food insecurity

"When I started Soul Food Project in 2017, I just wanted to grow food for my neighborhood," said Danielle Guerin, executive director at for the nonprofit. "I grew up over here. I was aware of the challenges that my family faced being in a food desert and knowing that having good quality food helps with so many different things. There's a lot of health issues that come up from not having food and a lot of things like poverty and things of that nature. So I really wanted to have an impact in whatever way I could."