Mayor Hogsett puts pressure on Congress for COVID-19 relief

“I am left with no other way to describe it than… deadly,” Hogsett said.

INDIANAPOLIS — During Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett put pressure on the federal government to pass another COVID-19 relief package.

Hogsett said Marion County has been using its $168 million from the federal CARES Act for almost nine months. He said those funds will run out in three weeks. He called it “baffling” and “unconscionable" that Congress hasn't agreed on a new plan.

“I am left with no other way to describe it than… deadly,” Hogsett said.

The mayor said some of the local funds have been used for rent and mortgage relief, food assistance and free masks.

“Write or call leaders in Congress, Democratic and Republican, and demand action,” Hogsett said.

The latest relief proposal, about $908 billion, is being written by a bipartisan group of lawmakers. It would fund unemployment benefits, small business loans and provide aid to state and local governments, hospitals, and schools.

As of Thursday, the proposal does not include stimulus checks to individuals.