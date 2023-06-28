Hundreds of free gun locks to be distributed in Indy

“Gun locks are simple tools, but they can address a significant source of the gun deaths we have seen this year in our city,” Hogsett said.

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett, IMPD Chief Taylor and Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal announced they are giving away hundreds of free gun locks.

The distribution event will take place July 2, from noon to 2 p.m. at the New Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, located at 10125 E 30th St.

“Gun locks are simple tools, but they can address a significant source of the gun deaths we have seen this year in our city,” Hogsett said. “Our goal today is to make responsible gun ownership as easy and accessible as possible, because if you don’t take responsibility now, you may be responsible later.”

In 2023, the City of Indianapolis is seeing an increase in accidental and unintended shootings involving both adults and children.

So far in 2023, there have been a total of three accidental homicides and 77 accidental non-fatal shootings.

In 2022 at this time, there had been one accidental homicide and 25 accidental non-fatal shootings.

Of the 77 accidental non-fatal shootings that have occurred this year, 81% of those were accidental involving the person handling the firearm themselves, while 19% were accidental involving another person.

A quarter of this year’s non-fatal accidental shootings have involved juveniles.

Officials hope to reduce the number firearm injuries by urging owners to store their guns unloaded, locked and separate from ammunition.

“Far too often, we are seeing children and teens get their hands on firearms and the consequences are deadly. I ask all gun owners to safely store their guns and keep them out of the hands of children. Their lives are at stake,” Taylor said.

About 600 cable-style gun locks were purchased and provided by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The remaining locks were provided by Project ChildSafe, which is funded by the United States Department of Justice.

Each kit includes safety information as well as a cable-style gun lock. The lock is designed to fit most semi-automatic handguns, revolvers, rifles, shotguns and gun cases.

“The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is proud to have provided free gun locks to our community for over a decade, but sadly, the need appears greater than ever. That’s why we are pleased to partner with our colleagues at IMPD in this important effort to turn back the tide of preventable injuries and death, especially amongst our youngest citizens,” Forestal said.

There will be a “no questions asked” policy when distributing the locks.

“Our faith community, along with law enforcement, community partners, and residents —have a responsibility to prevent senseless gun deaths and injuries that are impacting some of our youngest residents. I’ve lost several of my middle school students that I mentor to accidental gun violence,” said Pastor Darrell Brooks, from New Liberty Missionary Baptist Church.

There is a limit of two locks per person.

Attendees do not need to bring firearms for lock installment.