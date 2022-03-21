Maurice Young, longtime advocate for Indianapolis' unhoused population, remembered at memorial service

Young's family remembers him as a man with a big heart, a smile, and a laugh that would light up the room.

INDIANAPOLIS — Maurice Young was one of a kind.

"This man lived outdoors to be a voice for those who didn't have a choice," said Sandy Jeffers with Pathway to Recovery.

Eleven years ago, Young made a decision that changed his life and the lives of countless others forever. He gave up all his possessions and lived on the streets and dedicated his life to all who lived there.

His goal was to educate society about unhoused people and advocate for them. He helped launch food and supply drives and helped them get access to resources around the city.

"He formed a bridge between those of us who think we have our lives together and those of us who think others don't," said Vop Osili, president of the Indianapolis City-County Council.

Young's family, friends, and supporters filled the statehouse not to mourn, but to celebrate his life.

"Understand that this is a layman lying in state in the Statehouse because his life made a difference. He touched somebody," said Kim Boyd with Hope Team.

Young's family remembers him as a man with a big heart, a smile, and a laugh that would light up the room.

They admit they were skeptical when he told them about his plan to live on the streets.

Sunday, seeing all that he accomplished and the lives he touched - showed them that it was the best decision he ever made.

"Marty did, what he was placed on this earth to do, period. Rest my brother, you did your job," said Young's brother Larry Poston.

And even though he may not be here physically, the people in the room believe his spirit is present – in the lives he touched.