Report: Matt Ryan cut from Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have decided what to do with expensive veteran Matt Ryan. On Tuesday, the Colts cut Ryan from the team, according to an NFL insider.

NFL Insider Zach Klein broke the news in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

Per NFL league source, the Indianapolis Colts are planning to cut QB Matt Ryan — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) March 14, 2023

The move would reportedly save the Colts about $17.1 million in cap space. Still, as part of the Colts' trade to acquire Ryan, his agent negotiated a new contract that included a $12 million guarantee in 2023 that was not in his previous contract, NFL insider Ian Rapoport explained.

That means Ryan "remains entitled to the $12 million regardless of what he decides to do with his season," Rapoport said in a tweet.

As part of the #Colts trade to acquire QB Matt Ryan, his agent negotiated a new contract that included a $12M guarantee in 2023 that was not in his previous contract. Ryan remains entitled to the $12M regardless of what he decides to do this season. Amazing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023