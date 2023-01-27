Martinsville 'signs off' on next step for new police department headquarters

City leaders said the plan is it to open the new department office by the end of 2024.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Friday morning marked a historic step for the city of Martinsville, according to Mayor Kenny Costin.

He, along with other city leaders, gathered at City Hall to sign off on a bonding agreement to bring a new headquarters for the police department.

"It's a really exciting day for us," Martinsville Police Chief John Richards said, who was also in attendance Friday morning. "A day that a lot of us have looked forward to for many years."

The $5.8 million project adds to the city's current comprehensive plan.

"It's going to be a great benefit for our city," Costin said.

The new department is slated for West Morgan Street downtown.

"It's going to be a great location," Costin said, "because it's right next to the fire department."

Plus, Richards said the new building will be a major upgrade from the 1,800-square-foot space he and his 27 full-time officers are using now.

"The best way to describe the space we are operating in now would be 'inadequate,'" Richards said. "It's untenable. It's just not a functional work environment."

Richards, who has more than two decades of experience with the Martinsville Police Department, said this project has been years in the making.

"Now, it's actually going to happen," Richards said. "It's really exciting for guys that have been around for more than 20 years, as well as guys who have only been on for a few years. It's a really exciting time for our police department."

Costin said city taxpayers will see an increase in their taxes. However, he said the rate is still lower than it was a few years ago.

"Even with this issuance of the bond, our tax rates are going to be lower than what they were in 2018," Costin said.

The future police department lot is currently owned by the city, so Costin said he anticipates breaking ground this spring.

"Once we have the architectural plans and we get them approved, we can start the groundbreaking, which we are hoping to have maybe sometime early April," Costin said.

Costin said he hopes this project will impact generations of Artesians to come.