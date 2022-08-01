Martinsville looking to the future in new citywide comprehensive plan

Mayor Kenny Costin said now that I-69 construction is nearly complete, the city is shifting its focus to what comes next.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Over the last few years, downtown Martinsville has welcomed quite a bit of improvements.

The city has seen new restaurants, businesses and construction. The largest project, recently, has been the construction of Interstate 69 through town.

Mayor Kenny Costin said now that interstate construction is nearly complete, the city is shifting its focus to what comes next.

"Martinsville is a growing community right now, and we just need to get the word out that we are a great place to live," Costin said.

Leaders and community partners are updating the city's comprehensive plan for the first time in five years.

"Where do we want to go?" Costin asked. "Do we want to keep things still marked as industrial, commercial or residential? Do we need to change a few things around?"

New development

"We are trying to run the city like a business, which it is," Costin said.

The 134-page document outlines plans for new housing, new outdoor amenities, and new businesses, which Costin said will benefit all of Morgan County.

"We are in a great location for families to come to, and that's what we're looking forward to being able to accomplish," Costin said.

Gary Oakes, Martinsville's director of planning and engineering, described it as a turning point for the city.

"Today, we are a rural community that is not recognized for its possibilities," Oakes said.

New developments outlined in the plan include more green space for families through additional parks citywide.

"I think that is going to be an attraction for families, and that's what our community is about," Costin said.

Residential areas

"One of the phrases we're using is, 'At Home in the Valley: Martinsville,' because we live in a beautiful valley here," Costin said.

Another main portion of the new plan covers opportunities for more housing. Oakes said Martinsville is currently putting up close to 400 homes near Grand Valley Boulevard and the newly constructed Artesian Avenue.

"We see those things happening right now, on top of I-69," Oakes said.

"Housing is going to benefit our businesses downtown," Costin said. "It will benefit the schools, and it will help us on our tax base."

Costin's team has also prioritized keeping Hoosiers in town with new services on the table, including public transportation.

"The Martinsville 20 years ago isn't going to be the same Martinsville 10 years from now," Costin said.

Flood concerns

As soon as southbound Hoosiers come over the hill on the northeast side of Martinsville, it is clear the city is unique.

"We are, in Martinsville, restricted by out topography," Costin said. "We're in a bowl."

With that, though, comes the risk of flooding.

Oakes said the city is working with INDOT and FEMA to update infrastructure, including existing levies.

According to INDOT, the current levy north of State Road 39 is no longer code-compliant.

"Although it seems to work, it doesn't meet the standards, so we have to upgrade that," Oakes said.

The new plan details additional intentions to build another levy in that same area. Combined, the project's total is close to $30 million.

"It's a major construction project, biggest this town has ever even thought about it," Oakes said, who expects the project to be complete in 2024.

Additionally, city leaders say residents have long wanted to develop in the Liberty Church area, but due to potential risks, Costin said that is a no-go.

"It's in the flood plain," Costin said.

"In the 2017 comprehensive plan, it emphasizes the Liberty Church area as development," Oakes said. "Well, we've realized since that time, those landowners in that particular area are not interested in selling, so we deemphasized that in the current plan."

Public feedback

Oakes said the city surveyed citizens earlier this year, but Martinsville residents have until the end of the day on Friday, Sept. 2 to submit feedback.

Comments can be emailed to Gary Oakes at goakes@martinsville.in.gov.

"The half-dozen people on the steering committee represent different aspects of the city, and so their viewpoints have been really important to us," Oakes said.

City leaders said they recognize change can be intimidating for the small town.

"Even with any type of growth, there's going to be some adapting, too," Costin said. "There's going to be some frustration because it's not like it used to be."

However, Costin said he hopes the residents will embrace the current comprehensive plan and continue its legacy, even once he is no longer mayor.

"Whenever I leave that chair, I just hope the things that we have put in place, that they will follow through with because everything we are putting in place and trying to do, we've thought about it," Costin said. "We've prayed about it. We feel like this is the most important and best way to go for our community."

Upcoming events

As the city ignites the new comprehensive plan, Costin said Martinsville has plenty of reasons to celebrate in the meantime.

"Come down and enjoy what we do have going on," Costin said.

On Sept. 17, the city will mark its Bicentennial Celebration.

Additionally, the annual Fall Foliage Festival is coming up in October.