MARTINSVILLE, Ind — A Martinsville man died in an off-road vehicle crash in Morgan County on Saturday night.

Indiana conservation officers were called to an ORV crash with serious injuries around 9:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of Wilber Road.

Investigators said 30-year-old Jacob Mayes was driving the vehicle when he lost control, causing him to be thrown from the vehicle. He died in the crash.