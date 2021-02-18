Martindale Brightwood chosen as second Lift Indy neighborhood for 2021

The neighborhood receives $3.5 million of HOME and CDBG grants.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Martindale Brightwood neighborhood is the second Lift Indy area for 2021, joining the Near North corridor. Each neighborhood receives $3.5 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME) and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding over the next three years.

“These funds will go toward a variety of resources aimed at keeping residents in the homes they own and in the community they love,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “This year, we took a unique approach to expand the program and adapt the application process to focus on projects well-positioned to help residents affected by the economic crisis caused by COVID-19.”

Here is a list of supported projects that could receive that grant funding:

Martindale Brightwood Education Zone Housing Village Initiative will be led by the Edna Martin Christian Center and will provide wraparound services and programming, such as employment and career coaching, financial coaching, credit and asset-building programs, and adult education programs.

Martindale Brightwood Community Development Corporation will lead a Homeowner Repair Program to provide long-term residents resources for roofing and gutter repairs; sidewalk, porch, and patio repair; accessibility; siding repair and replacement; window repair and replacement; insulation; HVAC replacement and repair.

Renew Indianapolis will preserve affordable housing for current homeowners through the Edge Fund - Mortgage Refinance Loan Program that will enable long-term residents to continue to enjoy their neighborhood.

Renew Indianapolis will lead the Edge Fund-Affordable Mortgage Loan Program, will help make homeownership more attainable through below-market rate mortgage loans for up to 10 low-to moderate income homebuyers in the neighborhood.

Renew Indianapolis will lead a New Construction Homeownership Program that will create homeownership opportunities for at least 10 low-income households.