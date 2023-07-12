Martina McBride to perform Christmas concert at Murat Theatre

Tickets for the Dec. 7 concert go on sale Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Award-winning country singer Martina McBride is bringing her Christmas-themed tour to downtown Indianapolis.

The "Independence Day" and "This One's for the Girls" singer will perform at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre on Thursday, Dec. 7. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. ET.

McBride has released two Christmas albums: "White Christmas" and "It's the Holiday Season." The albums include covers of popular Christmas songs like "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!"