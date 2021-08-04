Martin University to clear debt for more than 200 students

The vast majority of students who will receive the aid are those continuing but not yet registered because of past-due account balances.

INDIANAPOLIS — Martin University is making a big move to help its students affected by the pandemic who are also struggling with past-due account balances.

The Indianapolis-based university announced it will clear past-due account balances for more than 200 students. The university hopes this move will help provide "much-needed relief" to students who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are blessed to provide these students with an opportunity to continue their education without the burden of financial debt caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Martin President Sean Huddleston. “Students should not have to take time off from receiving an education due to these unforeseeable circumstances.”