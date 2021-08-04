Martin University to clear debt for more than 200 students

INDIANAPOLIS — Martin University is making a big move to help its students affected by the pandemic who are also struggling with past-due account balances.
The Indianapolis-based university announced it will clear past-due account balances for more than 200 students. The university hopes this move will help provide "much-needed relief" to students who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are blessed to provide these students with an opportunity to continue their education without the burden of financial debt caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Martin President Sean Huddleston. “Students should not have to take time off from receiving an education due to these unforeseeable circumstances.”
The majority of students receiving the aid are continuing but not yet registered because of their past-due account balances. Other students getting aid are those who stopped attending college altogether because they couldn't afford to pay.