Martin Luther King Jr. Day events planned for central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Events in Indianapolis, celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day, will begin Wednesday, Jan. 13.

The Indiana Civil Rights Commission (ICRC), Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Indiana Holiday Commission (MLKIHC), Indiana Black Expo, Inc., and AFSCME Local 725 will host two separate events.

On Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m., a Wreath Placing Ceremony will be held at the Indiana War Memorial: Soldiers and Sailors Monument. A special "Shining a Light" presentation honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will begin following the Signature Salute every night at 6:30, 8 & 10 p.m. from January 13 to January 18. Families are invited to witness both a continuing and new tradition of honoring Dr. King’s life and legacy. This ceremony will also be aired live on our Facebook @INCivilRights.

Thursday, Jan. 14, ICRC will host the first ever virtual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Indiana Holiday Celebration at 12:00 p.m. The program will consist of the Governor and other elected officials to honor Dr. King, a local youth performance as well as a ceremony acknowledging four individuals with leadership and service awards for their tireless contributions in the state of Indiana.

“These two days of celebration have been designed to promote and strengthen family bonds, unity and peace in our diverse communities throughout the state of Indiana,” said Gregory Wilson, ICRC executive director.

The program’s keynote speaker will be Pastor James Jackson of Fervent Prayer Church, Indianapolis and will feature addresses from Gov. Eric Holcomb and others.

Both events are free and open to the public. To register for the online event, click here.

Fishers

Fishers Parks is distributing 500 fill-in-the-blank style yard signs and markers on a first-come, first-served basis for residents to fill in with their dreams and display in their yard for a driving tour celebration. The final pickup opportunity is Jan. 12 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Fishers Parks office (11565 Brooks School Road).