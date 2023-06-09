'Market rate salaries' among top goals of Marion County sheriff's budget proposal

"Nobody is going to get rich doing law enforcement, but we expect them to get paid fairly," Sheriff Kerry Forestal told a council committee.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County sheriff and his staff went before a City-County Council committee Wednesday to talk money.

They laid out their plans for their proposed 2024 budget. The big message they delivered to the Public Safety & Criminal Justice Committee is that sheriff's deputies are overworked and underpaid.

"We are down over 200 employees. Market rate salaries continue to be the number one goal," said Kallan Carr, the sheriff's department's chief financial officer.

Stressful job demands plus low pay have led to high turnover rates within the department.

"They're underpaid. Our deputies are getting hired at $46,000 and you can walk into Johnson County at $65,000. So $19,000 is a pretty good reason someone decides to leave," Forestal said.

They said the high turnover is putting the community and staff at risk.

"They work an excessive amount of overtime to compensate the shortages and with that, that means they're in the facility, sometimes their attention to detail is not what it would ordinarily be because they're tired," said jail commander Tanesha Crear.

"The challenge to continue to train people and have them move to other agencies that pay higher puts all of our people at risk. If we can retain them, that's good for us and good for the community," said Forestal.

That's a goal they hope the proposed budget will help them achieve. The sheriff's office is also planning on more money for vehicles, Tasers, technology at the Criminal Justice Campus and cleaning services for the Adult Detention Center.

In a statement to 13News, the committee chair said there isn't one definite solution to addressing these staffing shortages, but addressing adequate pay is a step in the right direction.

Chairman Leroy Robinson wrote: