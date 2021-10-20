Mark you calendar for Whitestown's 'Trick-or-Treat Trail'

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — The Whitestown Parks and Recreation Department has announced their upcoming Trick-or-Treat Trail.
Businesses and organizations will line up to pass out candy along the trail, then families can choose to continue or enter the spooky woods.
It's 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30th at Anson Acres Park.
Afterward, there will be a s'mores station and pumpkins for sale.
Whitestown has set trick-or-treat hours from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
What other people are reading:
- Indianapolis Animal Care Services investigating pet hotel after finding animals alone in facility
- Avon senior gets dream acceptance into Butler University after beating cancer
- Indiana man recounts his own brush with death as a missionary in Haiti
- Mother meets IMPD officer who cleaned up late daughter's memorial
- Marion County offering at-home COVID testing challenge
- Reports: FDA expected to OK 'mix-and-match' COVID vaccine booster approach this week
- Train passengers didn't call 911 but held up phones as woman was raped, police say
- Yes, states can opt out of daylight saving time