Mark you calendar for Whitestown's 'Trick-or-Treat Trail'

It's 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30th at Anson Acres Park.

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — The Whitestown Parks and Recreation Department has announced their upcoming Trick-or-Treat Trail.

Businesses and organizations will line up to pass out candy along the trail, then families can choose to continue or enter the spooky woods.

It's 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30th at Anson Acres Park.

Afterward, there will be a s'mores station and pumpkins for sale.

Whitestown has set trick-or-treat hours from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.