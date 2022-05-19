Marion Superior Court says it no longer needs to support The Bail Project

The letter was sent nearly five months after court suspended support because the group failed to provide quarterly reports in a "timely manner."

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion Superior Court sent The Bail Project a letter signaling it does not plan to meet with the group to discuss its suspension. The letter says a new law "renders moot a charitable bond organization's need for court support."

The letter was dated Wednesday, sent nearly five months after the court suspended support because the group failed to provide quarterly reports in a "timely manner." That support allowed The Bail Project to recoup any bond payments to then be used to help bail other Hoosiers facing charges.

The court said it would consider lifting the suspension if the group provided more data. The Bail Project provided some of what was asked back in March, but shortly after, the governor signed a new law limiting charitable bail organizations.

That law prevents groups like The Bail Project from posting bond for certain defendants. It also would stop courts from returning bail funds to charitable bail organizations, instead requiring the money to be handed over to defendants.

Presiding Judge Amy Jones signed the letter, which states, "The Marion Superior Court will adhere to the requirements of the new law."

Back in April, The Bail Project agreed with the court's assessment, telling 13 Investigates it didn't need its support but hoped to mend the relationship with judges.

"I would start by saying we're not seeking to regain the support of the court," said David Gaspar, The Bail Project's national director of operations. "We're seeking to — with everyone — just making sure you understand our work ... our goal was to end cash bail."