Marion PD officer fired over alleged racist posts

"I do not condone this type of behavior and will not tolerate it," said Chief Angela Haley.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion Police Department officer is out of a job over alleged racist posts.

A statement from Chief Angela Haley said the department was alerted on June 6 to "racist posts" on Officer Chaz Foy's personal Facebook page.

The chief reviewed the posts and it was determined they were "not in keeping with the standards of the Marion Police Department."

"I do not condone this type of behavior and will not tolerate it," Haley said.

Foy's employment with the department was terminated June 7.

