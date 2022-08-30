Marion woman on moped killed in crash with semi-truck

State Police say when the semi-truck driver got to the intersection, he allegedly disregarded a red light and pulled into the intersection, striking the moped.

MARION, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating after a woman riding a moped was hit by a semi-truck that, investigators say, disregarded a red light to cause the crash.

Marion police officers and state troopers were called to the crash just before 10:15 p.m. Monday night.

Troopers say Sharice Bilbee, 29, of Marion, was riding a moped on Baldwin Avenue. At the same time, Sohil Singh, 25, of Canada, was driving a semi-truck pulling an empty flatbed trailer on Fourth Street.

Both drivers were nearing the intersection of Baldwin Avenue and Fourth Street.

When Bilbee got to the intersection, she had the green light and the right of way.

However, when Singh got to the intersection, he allegedly disregarded a red traffic light and pulled into the intersection, striking the moped.

According to ISP, Bilbee was pronounced dead at the scene. Singh was not injured.