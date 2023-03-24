Marion County youth nonprofits receive nearly $80K in grants

INDIANAPOLIS — Several youth-focused nonprofits in Marion County will receive a total of nearly $80,000 in grants from the Junior League of Indianapolis.
JLI awarded six organizations nearly $30,000 from its Trust Fund Grant program. Each of the organizations serve children with physical and/or developmental disabilities in Marion County:
- ArtMix
- Best Buddies
- Easterseals Crossroads
- Visually Impaired Preschool Services
- Damar Services
- Riley Hospital for Children
Two organizations, The Villages - Family Connection Network and Jameson Camp, were awarded community assistance grants, while programs with Foster Success and Kids' Voice of Indiana also received funds.
"We are dedicated to providing critical resources to help these organizations expand their ability to serve as part of our long tradition of giving back to our community," JLI President Stephanie Flittner said in a statement.