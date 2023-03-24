Marion County youth nonprofits receive nearly $80K in grants

The Junior League of Indianapolis awarded six organizations nearly $30,000 from its Trust Fund Grant program.

INDIANAPOLIS — Several youth-focused nonprofits in Marion County will receive a total of nearly $80,000 in grants from the Junior League of Indianapolis.

JLI awarded six organizations nearly $30,000 from its Trust Fund Grant program. Each of the organizations serve children with physical and/or developmental disabilities in Marion County:

ArtMix

Best Buddies

Easterseals Crossroads

Visually Impaired Preschool Services

Damar Services

Riley Hospital for Children

Two organizations, The Villages - Family Connection Network and Jameson Camp, were awarded community assistance grants, while programs with Foster Success and Kids' Voice of Indiana also received funds.