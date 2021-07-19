Marion County Sheriff's Office hiring deputies, dispatchers ahead of move to new campus

The Community Justice Campus will house the jail, courts, sheriff's office and an assessment and intervention center to treat mental health issues and addiction.

INDIANA, Marion County — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is looking to hire more than 100 people before transitioning to the county's new Community Justice Campus.

In an effort to fill these positions, the sheriff's office is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, July 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lugar Plaza, which is located off Washington Street.

Positions available include, deputy, detention deputy, and 911 dispatcher. The salaries for these positions are as follows:

Deputy : $46,000 starting with annual raises reaching $54,000 in the seventh year.

: $46,000 starting with annual raises reaching $54,000 in the seventh year. Detention Deputy : $39,500 with annual raises reaching $43,800 in the third year

: $39,500 with annual raises reaching $43,800 in the third year 911 Dispatcher: $35,700 with annual raises reaching $40,200.

The sheriff's office hopes to fill some of the open positions before moving to Marion County's new Community Justice Campus, which has been in the works for 3 years. The cost of this project was initially estimated at about $571 million. It will house the jail, courts, sheriff's office and an assessment and intervention center to treat those with mental health issues and addictions.

Applicants don't need prior experience and, if hired, they will receive benefits including health insurance, ample paid time off, paid holidays, and a traditional pension.