Marion County sheriff warns of calls from scammers demanding payment for 'missed jury duty'

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Sheriff's Department is warning about police impersonation scams.

They have been alerted to a number of cases where a caller claims to be from the department and demands money.

A common theme in the calls is that the scammer claims to be a sheriff's deputy, telling their target they failed to report for jury duty and that an arrest warrant has been issued.

The trickster then tells the victim they can pay money to resolve the matter.

“These swindlers are the lowest of the low,” said Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal. “They steal the identity of real deputies and can even make it look like they are calling from our official telephone number. What is worse is that they often prey upon our most vulnerable citizens, including the elderly.”

The department says they will never call you about jury duty or outstanding warrants. They also said you can recognize calls as a scam when the supposed deputy insists on payment, particularly if they ask for gift cards, cash or digital currency.

The scam advisory said you should hang up if you get such a call. If you have concerns about the validity of a call from someone representing themselves as a sheriff's deputy, you can reach the department here.

If you are looking for information on a tax warrant, that can be found online.