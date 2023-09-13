x
Marion County schools receive over $4 million to increase college enrollment

Indianapolis Public Schools told 13News that the money will allow them to hire a college specialist.
Credit: WTHR
IPS main office.

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County schools are getting a major donation to help increase college enrollment rates.

The Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation is giving over $4 million to help this effort after declining university enrollment in Indiana.

Indianapolis Public Schools told 13News that the money will allow them to hire a college specialist, who will help students with financial aid and college applications.

IPS also plans to help students by providing transportation for college visits.

More than a dozen other districts in Marion County will also be given extra funding:

  • Beech Grove City Schools - $160,000
  • Christel House Indianapolis - $160,000
  • Herron Classical Schools - $200,000
  • Indianapolis Public Schools - $240,000
  • Irvington Community Schools - $145,500
  • KIPP Indy Public Schools - $150,000
  • MSD of Lawrence Township - $240,000
  • MSD of Pike Township - $200,000
  • MSD of Warren Township - $240,000
  • MSD of Washington Township - $177,750
  • MSD of Wayne Township - $240,000
  • Phalen Leadership Academies - $150,000
  • Purdue Polytechnic High School - $160,000
  • Victory College Prep - $150,000

The funds are expected to help local schools increase the number of students completing FAFSA, which is now a requirement to graduate high school.

The donations are all a part of the "College Matters" initiative, aimed at increasing Marion County's college enrollment rate.

For more information on the Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation and the "College Matters" initiative, click here.

