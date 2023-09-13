Marion County schools receive over $4 million to increase college enrollment

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County schools are getting a major donation to help increase college enrollment rates.
The Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation is giving over $4 million to help this effort after declining university enrollment in Indiana.
Indianapolis Public Schools told 13News that the money will allow them to hire a college specialist, who will help students with financial aid and college applications.
IPS also plans to help students by providing transportation for college visits.
More than a dozen other districts in Marion County will also be given extra funding:
- Beech Grove City Schools - $160,000
- Christel House Indianapolis - $160,000
- Herron Classical Schools - $200,000
- Indianapolis Public Schools - $240,000
- Irvington Community Schools - $145,500
- KIPP Indy Public Schools - $150,000
- MSD of Lawrence Township - $240,000
- MSD of Pike Township - $200,000
- MSD of Warren Township - $240,000
- MSD of Washington Township - $177,750
- MSD of Wayne Township - $240,000
- Phalen Leadership Academies - $150,000
- Purdue Polytechnic High School - $160,000
- Victory College Prep - $150,000
The funds are expected to help local schools increase the number of students completing FAFSA, which is now a requirement to graduate high school.
The donations are all a part of the "College Matters" initiative, aimed at increasing Marion County's college enrollment rate.
For more information on the Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation and the "College Matters" initiative, click here.