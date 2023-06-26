Marion County Public Health Department partners to help provide free HIV testing

Two Indianapolis-area Walgreen's locations will provide the free tests on June 27.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Public Health Department has teamed up with Walgreen's and the "Greater Than AIDS" organization to provide free and confidential HIV testing for Hoosiers in the Indianapolis area.

On Tuesday, June 27, two local Walgreen's pharmacies will provide the free testing while also providing counselors on site to help answer any questions individuals have regarding HIV prevention and treatment options.

Testing will be done at the Walgreen's stores located at 1530 N. Meridian St. and 3003 Kessler Boulevard North Dr. during the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m..

The MCPHD emphasizes that everyone should know their HIV status and that the only way to know for sure is by having a test done. They also note that with modern medical advancements, there are more options than ever before to help prevent HIV transmission.