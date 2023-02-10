Marion County prosecutors have 11 murder convictions so far in 2023

Prosecutor Ryan Mears credited the courtroom success to the delegation of resources and efforts to build trust with the community.

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday that the prosecutor's office has convicted 10 people of murder in trials so far in 2023, while also getting one murder conviction through a plea agreement.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office claims it obtained an 86% conviction rate in 2022, with Mears crediting the courtroom success to the delegation of resources and efforts to build trust with the community.

"As we continue to build upon our success year over year, we are pleased to see that our investments and strategies are working. However, we will continue to strive to improve on how our agency, can bolster others to increase equitable opportunities for justice in our community," Mears said. "We do not achieve this success alone. Law enforcement agencies are continuously conducting investigations that put us in a better position to attain just results in the courtroom."

Here are the murder convictions in Marion County as of Friday, Feb. 10:

Damarion Moore was convicted of two counts of murder in the deadly shootings of Chrishaun Snelling and Shaughnje Scott on the west side of Indianapolis on Jan. 8, 2020. Moore was sentenced to 116 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Jashawn Jones was convicted of murder, attempted murder and carrying a handgun without al license in the deadly shooting of Stephen Banks in Lawrence on April 7, 2021. Jones was sentenced to 95 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Dwayne Pope was convicted of murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery and carrying a handgun without in license in the deadly shooting of Dejure Taylor in the 3700 block of North Shadeland Avenue, near East 38th Street, on April 4, 2020. Pope was sentenced to 100 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Sammy Tinnin was convicted of murder in the deadly shooting of John Shockley in the 2500 block of North Emerson Avenue, near East 30th Street and Interstate 70, on Aug. 12, 2020. Tinnin is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 24.

Dewayne Patterson was convicted of murder in the deadly stabbing of John Patton in August 2020. Patterson is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 27.

Briean Brown was convicted of murder, attempted murder and assisting a criminal in the deadly shooting of Miguel Emery on Interstate 465, near Crawfordsville Road, on Dec. 13, 2021. Brown is scheduled to be sentenced March 3.

Austin Green was convicted of murder, two counts of attempted murder and attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon in the deadly shooting of D'Londre Calmes on the I-65 interstate ramp, near Lafayette Road, on March 22, 2020. Green is scheduled to be sentenced March 10.

Sylvester Ford was convicted of murder in the deadly shooting of his uncle, Devon Ford, in Beech Grove on Feb. 16, 2020. Sylvester is scheduled to be sentenced March 1.

Jeremy Satisfield was convicted of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent violent in the deadly shooting of Zyair Herron in the 4000 block of Hampshire Court, near the intersection of 42nd Street and North Post Road, on June 19, 2020. Satisfield is scheduled to be sentenced March 8.

William Ballard was convicted of murder in the deadly shooting of James Greenberg in the 2000 block of West Coil Street, near Michigan Road and West 66th Street on Jan. 3, 2021. Ballard is scheduled to be sentenced March 17.

Bruce McClinton pleaded guilty to murder in the deadly shooting of Norman Rogers in an area near North Rural Street and 10th Street on July 21, 2021. McClinton was sentenced to 45 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.