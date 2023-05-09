Marion County Prosecutor's Office hosting youth soccer clinics

The clinics will be held June 1, with a goal of building trust between the prosecutor's office and the community.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office is hosting two youth soccer clinics.

The clinics will be held Thursday, June 1 with a goal of building trust between the prosecutor's office and the community.

“Creating spaces for young people to learn and build positive relationships with others is fundamental to the growth and well-being of our youth,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. “The relationships I have made through playing sports are some that will last a lifetime. We hope that through these clinics, we can have a positive impact in the lives of young people and their families.”

The clinic will be held at Northwestway Park on West 62nd Street. The first clinic will run from 10 a.m.-noon and will be for 8- and 9-year-olds. The second group will be 1-3 p.m. for 10- to 12-year-olds.