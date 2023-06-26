Ryan Mears set to host annual youth basketball clinics

The prosecutor's office intends to use the free clinics to inspire and encourage youth in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears has announced the date for his third annual youth basketball clinics. The event, focused on teaching children the fundamentals of basketball, will be held July 17.

Children ages 8-9 or entering grades 3 or 4 will be able to attend the first clinic between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon. The second clinic will take place between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and be open to children ages 10-12 or those entering grades 5 and 6.

The event itself is free to the public, but the office says that space is limited and registration is required to be able to attend. The clinics will be held at the Friendship Westside Center for Excellence at 3131 West 16th Street.

“Strengthening bonds between those in public safety and Indianapolis’ youth is essential for a better future for our community,” Mears said. “These basketball clinics provide a safe, fun environment and create positive experiences that lay the foundation for stronger community bonds going forward.”

The prosecutor's office intends to use these clinics to help prevent crime amongst youth in Indianapolis. They hope children's first experience with the office will be positive and encouraging rather than negative.