Marion County prosecutor hosting youth basketball clinics

The clinics are free and open to the public, but space is limited and registration is required to attend.

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is hosting two youth basketball clinics in late July.

The first clinic, on July 20, is open to children 10 to 12 years old or 5th and 6th graders. The second clinic, on July 22, is open to youths 13 to 15 years old or 7th and 8th graders. Both events will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Him by Her Collegiate School for the Arts (4501 East 32nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218).

“This is a tremendous opportunity to share my passion and enthusiasm for the game of basketball while building relationships with the kids in our community,” Mears said. “We hope that through these clinics, and our other initiatives, people will see that the prosecutor’s office is trying to make a positive impact in the community.”

The clinics are free and open to the public, but space is limited and registration is required to attend. Parents or guardians can sign up their athlete for the Prosecutor Mears' Youth Basketball Clinic by clicking here.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office is working to invest resources in youth development. For example, the Boys & Girls Club joined Mears on a partnership up to refer juveniles who are in trouble to the Second Chance Program.

The partnership will pay for a one-year standard membership fee at the Boys & Girls Clubs for juveniles after they have made a low-level, non-violent offense. Referrals will be accepted right away.