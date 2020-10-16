Marion County pauses COVID-19 changes

Like the rest of the state, Marion County is not making changes to its current guidelines

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County leaders gave an update on COVID-19 Thursday as Indiana hits another single-day record of positive cases.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said the current seven-day positivity rate in Indianapolis is about five percent. The county’s goal is to reach below 35 cases a day. On Thursday, Marion County had more than 200 cases.

Like the rest of the state, Marion County is not making any changes to its guidelines.

Here are the highlights from Thursday’s briefing:

SCHOOLS:

Hogsett said Marion County schools are on the right track. Health officials are seeing positivity rates remain steady.

The county is now reconsidering whether high school students can return full-time.

On Monday, IPS students grades 4 through 12 will return to the classroom, but middle and high school students will work on a hybrid schedule. That’s because the grade sizes are the biggest challenge. Some schools have close to 800 students.

COLTS:

Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine said capacity at the Colts game on Sunday will remain at 12,500 people. So far, there are no plans to bump it up the 15,000 people.

RESTAURANTS/BARS:

Capacity at restaurants and bars will stay the same. Statewide, it’s at 100 percent capacity, but in Marion County it is staying at 50 percent. The midnight cutoff for bars is also staying in place.

As it gets colder outside, business owners are wondering how they are going to deal with a lack of outdoor space. Right now, many are using heaters to get through the fall season. The city said they will work with restaurants as we approach winter.

HALLOWEEN:

Marion County leaders are starting to double-down on their guidelines. They are strongly discouraging trick-or-treating, haunted houses and parties.

It is not an executive order, but leaders and the CDC say these activities could put your family and neighbors at risk.