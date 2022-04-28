Marion County one of few communities selected for national health survey

It's one of the country's most comprehensive studies of health and nutrition.

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey set up a special site this week in Indianapolis to start its annual study.

It's is one of the most comprehensive surveys done about health and nutrition in the U.S. It’s part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics.

“With this survey, we will be among the first in the nation to have access to critical health care data,” said Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department. “This health information will help drive our public health efforts and play a crucial role in keeping the City of Indianapolis healthy.”

Marion County was one of 15 in the country chosen to participate. Each year, only 5,000 residents nationwide are selected.

“Think of it as a health check-up,” said Victor Barajas, NHANES study manager for Marion County. “In order to get a very good sense of the health of the nation, you need to get a representative sample.”

Once a county is selected, smaller sections are chosen within that area. Then, individual homes are identified, with a total of about 30 picked. Those people then fill out a short survey and a computer algorithm randomly selects who will participate within that household.

Each person selected may represent 65,000 or more similar people in the country. Invitations to Marion County residents were sent out a few months ago.

“It’s like winning the health lottery, because the odds of actually getting selected and being one of the 5,000 participants across the U.S. is very small,” Barajas said.

The survey looks at a broad range of data, including risk factors like a person’s lifestyle, physical characteristics, heredity and environment. Health professionals also study obesity, diabetes, hypertension and cholesterol, nutrition and dietary intake.

The study starts with an interview and a two-hour examination.

“The examination is the step that is very important because that is when we combine the data from the interview and then the data from the actual physical health exam,” Barajas said.

All that data is confidential and is protected by law. Those who participate also receive a financial gift for their time and a copy of their medical results to share with their doctor.

“We just want to have a better idea of the health of the nation,” Barajas said.

He said the data is used to understand and improve health conditions in the country. It also can help catch concerning trends.

In the 1970s, NHANES data helped ban lead in paint and gasoline after the survey showed high amounts in people’s blood. It is also used to update pediatric growth charts every year.

The NHANES team in Indianapolis is starting to do interviews this week and will conduct in-person examinations later in May.