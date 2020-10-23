Marion County investigating why some haven't received absentee ballots

Some reported long delays in receiving requested ballot forms while nearly 500 haven't received them at all.

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County election officials say they’ve heard from voters concerned about long delays in receiving absentee ballots. Hundreds say they haven’t received their ballots yet.

“I feel like it’s important for everyone to vote and voice their opinion,” said Elizabeth Simmons, 66.

The Alabama native, an Indianapolis resident since the 1970’s, has voted in every election since she was 18. This year, she requested an absentee mail-in ballot.

“The middle of August and never got it,” Simmons said of when she requested her ballot.

Simmons said when she called the Marion County Election Board a few weeks ago to see what happened, she was upset to learn they had mailed out her ballot the month before.

“They said my ballot was mailed out to me on September 19th and I never received my ballot,” Simmons said.

Simmons had to fill out another request, the ABS-5 form, saying she didn’t get her ballot and wanted a new one. Not long after she mailed that form in, she got a new ballot, filled it out and took it to the election office herself, rather than putting it in the mail.

“I feel better because I did it that way, so I know I’m going to be counted,” Simmons said.

Simmons isn’t the only one with a similar story. The deputy director of Marion County’s clerk’s office says they’ve heard from voters who just now got their absentee ballots, when they were mailed in mid-September.

Russell Hollis said they’re working with the postal service to figure out why some people, just under 500, haven’t received their absentee ballots yet.

According to Hollis, the vast majority of people who requested absentee ballots in Marion County received one within two to three days of the request. He said 94,917 absentee ballots had been sent out as of Thursday afternoon. 61,562 had been returned to the office.

With less than two weeks until Election Day and time running out, Hollis offered advice.

“Even if you have your ballot in your hand, hand-deliver it to the election board office or to an early voting site.”

Beth Sheller, Hamilton County’s election administrator, said her office had sent out 46,710 absentee ballots as of noon Thursday and received back 33,962.

Sheller said Hamilton County’s biggest issue has been people sending in unsigned ballots.

Johnson County Clerk of Courts Trena McLaughlin said no more than 30 people reported they hadn’t received the absentee ballot they requested. She said they had mailed out 15,166 absentee ballots as of noon Thursday and gotten back 10,852.

In a statement to 13News, a USPS spokesperson said:

“The Postal Service is working closely with the Secretary of State, the Marion County Board of Elections and mail service providers throughout the 2020 election cycle and we look forward to a successful election season.”

Simmons hopes the issues have been figured out.