Marion County deputies begin transferring inmates to new jail facility

Multiple motorcades shuttled inmates to the new Adult Detention Center on the Community Justice Campus on Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County deputies have started the process of transferring hundreds of inmates to a new $600 million jail and court complex on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

About 2,200 general population inmates at two old county jails are to be moved to the new facility by the end of January. The new 770,000 square-foot jail has capacity for 3,000 inmates, 500 more than the combined capacity at the old jails and City-County Building.

From Friday night to early Saturday morning, inmate workers at the City-County Building and low-level offenders at Marion County Jail II also were transferred.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said to keep the transfer safe, the inmates are being moved in a "heavily secured motorcade" and they're being escorted by "numerous" deputies. Additionally, times of the transfers, routes and inmate information are all being kept confidential.

The sheriff's office asks anyone who encounters one of their motorcades to "pay close attention and obey all directions given to you by deputies."

Anyone who interferes with the sheriff's office's operations may be subject to "immediate arrest and prosecution," the sheriff's office said.