Marion County health officials 'worried' about spring break travel

INDIANAPOLIS — As spring break travel starts to pick up this month, the CDC is warning about a potential fourth wave of COVID-19.

Health officials are asking people to stay home and avoid non-essential travel.

On Thursday, Dr. Virginia Caine, Marion County Health Department director, said she is not worried about March Madness crowds in Indianapolis, but rather the spring break travelers.

“I am asking everybody who is going on spring break to please continue to practice what you practice in our county,” said Caine.

The warning comes as some cities are easing safety restrictions like mask mandates. Many hotels and flights are booked up and Disney World is sold out all next week. It has health officials bracing for what could come next.

Right now, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Marion County is below three percent, and health officials don’t want to see a spike.

The county is asking people to check the travel advisory dashboard before planning a trip. It will tell you which states have high infection rates. For example, Florida and South Carolina currently have higher rates than Marion County.

“If you go to some states where the cases are significantly high, you need to quarantine and isolate when you come back into our community,” Caine said.

You can also get tested for COVID-19 at the Indianapolis International Airport. It’s available four days a week and is open to passengers and employees in the baggage claim area. The two types of test are not free, but some health insurance providers may cover the costs.

“Think about your grandparents. Think about your parents and your friends during spring break. Please do the right thing,” said Caine.