Marion County health director among 8 to receive NCAA Legacy Award

The top doctor in Marion County was recognized for pulling off a successful and safe NCAA tournament.

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA honored eight people, including Marion County Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine, for their community outreach, local activism and commitment to inclusive excellence.

These elite eight individuals received a 2021 Legacy Award. The NCAA began giving out the awards in 2014 in an effort to use its prominent national championships to put a spotlight on the career accomplishments and civic involvement of former student-athletes, coaches, administrators and community leaders

A news release described previous recipients as "trailblazers, pioneers, activists or key contributors, many of whom have been the first of their race or gender to accomplish significant achievements related to athletics and higher education."

This year the awards were presented virtually due to ongoing pandemic-related health concerns.

“We are thrilled to recognize this year’s NCAA Legacy Award recipients who have committed their time, service and energy to improving their communities, and who continue to embrace and uphold diversity, equity and inclusion in their everyday lives,” said Derrick Gragg, NCAA senior vice president of inclusion, education and community engagement.

The recipients included Dr. Virginia Caine who not only serves as the director and chief medical officers for the Marion County Health Department but also is an associate professor of medicine in the infectious disease division of the Indiana University School of Medicine.

"Her practice and service on infectious diseases, public health and health disparities also have had significant impact worldwide," the news release said.

Pastor Jeffrey Johnson Sr. was also recognized. For the last 33 years, he has served as the senior pastor of Eastern Star Church which is the largest predominantly African American church in Indiana.

Other recipients include Indiana State Representative Greg Porter and Floyd Keith, the chief executive officer of Planned Positive Attitude Professional Services.

“These eight individuals are trailblazers, leaders, accomplished athletes and community warriors, and we celebrate them as role models and beacons of society," Gragg said.

The other four recipients were from San Antonio, the host city of the 2021 Women's Final Four.

The Legacy Award recipients from San Antonio include former athlete Clarissa Davis-Wrightsil and chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas Maj. Gen. Angie Salinas.