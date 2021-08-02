Marion County renews program to help parents reinstate license after failing to pay child support

The Good Faith Initiative aims to get parents back on track with their payments. The idea is that having a valid driver's license can make it easier to get a job.

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County is renewing a program this month giving noncustodial parents a chance to reinstate their license after failing to pay child support.

The Good Faith Initiative gives parents a structured plan to get back on track with payments. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office said the program will be renewed in August, which is Child Support Awareness Month.

Before the program was created in 2019 there were about 12,000 suspended licenses due to unpaid child support. Now that number has dropped dramatically to about 3,400.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears explained the thought with the program is that having a valid driver's license can make it easier to get a job and keep up with payments.

Noncustodial parents can participate in the program by making an initial payment towards their child support obligation, and by entering into an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office to continue meeting their newly ordered amount. Upon payment, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will reinstate the parent’s driver’s license.

Mears said noncustodial parents should go online to get started.