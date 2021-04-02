Marion County Fair Queen and Princess contest open for submissions

The winner will receive a $2,500 scholarship.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Fair board is now accepting submissions for the 2021 Queen and Princess contest. Applicants have a chance to win a $2,500 scholarship as Marion County Fair Queen.

The contest is open to young women ages 14 to 20 who live in Marion County.

Here are the entry rules:

Must be between 14 and 20 as of June 1, 2021

Ages 14-16 will compete for the title of Marion County Princess

Must be a Marion County resident or have at least one parent who resides in Marion County

Winners must be available to attend the fair June 25 through July 4, 2021

All forms must be completed by the deadline listed on entry form (May 20, 2021)

Applicants will be judged on a personal interview, speech presence, and business and formal attire. The board will give awards for queen, queen first runner-up, queen second runner-up, princess, princess first runner-up, Miss Congeniality Queen and Miss Congeniality princess.

The pageant is a feeder competition to the Indiana State Fair Queen contest.

The Marion County Fair queen will serve as an ambassador for the community, make special appearances and participate in fair activities. All participants who make it on the court will receive scholarships through the pageant's scholarship fund.