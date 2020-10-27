Marion County extends early voting hours at clerk's office location

Voting will be open until 9 p.m. at the City-County Building beginning Wednesday, Oct. 28.

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Clerk Myla Eldridge is extending early voting hours in the Clerk’s Office beginning Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

The demand for in-person early voting within Marion County has been unmatched in previous election cycles, according to the office.

“Extending voting hours in the Clerk’s Office is the most I can do under current election laws to best accommodate Marion County voters,” said Myla Eldridge, Marion County Clerk.

The new voting hours at the City-County Building are as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 28 through Friday, Oct. 30: 8 a.m. — 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31 & Sunday, Nov. 1: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2, 2020: 8 a.m. - noon