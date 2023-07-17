Community pays respects to fallen Marion County Deputy John Durm at Sunday's visitation

"It's a long-standing Durm tradition to give of yourself to your community," Capt. Mitch Gore said.

INDIANAPOLIS — As Marion County Deputy John Durm's family and friends prepare to lay him to rest on Monday, the visitation Sunday allowed the community to say goodbye.

"John was a good guy. He cared about his family. He liked to hunt and fish. He would go out of his way to see how you're doing during the course of your day. Always smiling." Lt. Mark Hubbard said.

Service was in Durm's blood. He comes from a law enforcement family: His father was a deputy with the Marion County Sheriff's Office, his son is currently in the academy, his two brothers were deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office, and his wife also works at the sheriff's office.

"It's a long-standing Durm tradition to give of yourself to your community," Capt. Mitch Gore said.

But his friends and family wanted the countless number of people who stopped by the Scottish Rite Cathedral to know he was so much more.

"When you get up to the second floor where John is, we have several tables lined with photos his family provided. His Harley Davidson and his set of golf clubs are up there," Gore said.

These were the things that were important to Durm and brought him joy.

"A lot of times when officers are killed in the line of duty, the gravity can overshadow that this was a person," Gore said.

Zachary Myers, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, also stopped by to pay his respects. Myers said no one could have expected the recent tragedies in the law enforcement community. However, he said seeing the support Sunday makes a difference.

"It's been a very tough several weeks. I think the outpouring of support for law enforcement from the community today shows not only how Deputy Durm touched the city and community, but also the support folks have for law enforcement," Myers said.

The road toward healing may be a long one, but his family and friends will face it together.

"When you walk into work and that's where it happened, it's right in your face every day. It's tough to process," Hubbard said.

"I hope when people get frustrated, they remember there are human beings out there who are putting themselves at risk and losing their lives on behalf of their community," Myers said.

Donations in memory of Durm can be made to the Deputy John Durm Memorial Fund on the Central Indiana Police Foundation's donation page.