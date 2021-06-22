x
Marion County offering incentives to get vaccinated

Prizes include tickets to Colts, Pacers and Indians games, as well as signed jerseys, an Indianapolis Zoo membership and more.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Public Health Department is providing incentives to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. 

As of June 22, MCPHD Director Dr. Virginia Caine said 39 percent of Marion County residents are fully vaccinated. The goal is to have 50 percent of the county's eligible population vaccinated by July 2.

Dr. Caine announced incentives for anyone who gets vaccinated between now and July 2 at select clinics in Marion County, including the following prizes:

  • A package of two Indianapolis Colts season tickets with a signed Peyton Manning rookie jersey
  • Two half-season Indiana Pacers ticket packages, each also including a signed Domantas Sabonis 2020 All Star jersey
  • Indianapolis Indians clubhouse tickets and a jersey
  • Tickets to the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis
  • A gift basket from the Indianapolis Zoo that includes a free membership
  • Fun cards for pool admission at Indy Parks

Daily drawings will be held for smaller items, and the winners of the larger items will be randomly selected following July 2.

Click here for more information.

