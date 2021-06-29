Marion County to lift all COVID capacity restrictions July 1

People who aren't vaccinated will also no longer be required to wear a mask indoors, but health leaders still recommend it.

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County is lifting all of its capacity restrictions beginning Thursday, July 1.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

This includes allowing full capacity at restaurants, bars, sports venues, gyms and more.

"Indianapolis is where we need to be to lift restrictions," Hogsett said in the news conference. "It was a long time coming, but Indy is ready."

People who aren't vaccinated will also no longer be required to wear a mask indoors. However, Hogsett and Caine said it is still highly recommended for unvaccinated individuals to wear a mask indoors.

Social distancing requirements will no longer be in effect.

Caine said businesses have the right to set their own rules, such as requiring masks or social distancing.

Federal regulations will stay in effect, which includes wearing a mask at airports, while using public transportation or in health care settings.

According to Caine, Marion County has reached the 40 percent mark of fully vaccinated individuals in the entire county, which includes those who aren't yet eligible for the vaccine. Caine said 48 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.