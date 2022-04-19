Courts begin transition to Marion County Community Justice complex

A full transition, including all staff and juries, should wrap up by May 9.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, the Marion County courts officially began moving into the new Criminal Justice Center.

It's a transition that will continue into next month.

A full transition, including all staff and juries, should wrap up by May 9.

Officials said if you have a court date in the coming weeks, you should make sure to double check where you should go as the courts transition.

It was just a couple of months ago that county jail inmates were moved to the new Adult Detention Center on the Community Justice Campus.

The new 770,000-square-foot jail has capacity for 3,000 inmates — 500 more than the combined capacity at the old jails and City-County Building.

The new complex, located off Southeastern Avenue, is a standout for being green. It features the city's first LEED-certified buildings, a reference to energy efficiency and more.

There's room to grow. A proposed second phase calls for a youth and family services center, a new crime and forensics lab and new coroner's facility. The costs for those projects and just how much the city can afford is yet to be determined.